William Wolfe

It is with heavy hearts that the family of William (Bill) Wolfe announces his passing at the age of 91. Predeceased by parents Ludmilla and Janos Oroszvari. Loving husband of Maureen, father to Margaret Reid (Al) and Bob Wolfe (Deanna). Proud Grandpa to Jennifer and Jessica Reid and Matthew and Megan Wolfe. Lovingly remembered by Lola Wolfe (Charles) and Nephew Charlie Wolfe (Angela). Willy will be sadly missed by many life long friends and family in Hungary, Switzerland, England, Scotland, Wales and Canada. Dad's younger days were colourful in Hungary, once immigrating to England he met our Mum in London and started their life together. Wonderful memories were shared over the years of camping across Europe with his brother Charles and Lola. Following his brother to Canada in the sixties, Dad proudly worked as a Painter and Decorator with the Union of Allied Trades until his retirement. Once in Canada, holidays were filled with great food and lots of family and friends, summers spent camping and spending time at Three Leg Lake in Ontario. All who knew him appreciated his hard work, always willing to lend a hand. After retirement Dad spent time traveling to Hungary and England and Scotland, visiting the spas and traveling the Danube, and spending time with friends. Dad spent his later years, dedicated to the care of his wife Maureen of over 55 years. Thank you Dad for teaching us to fish and showing us a great childhood in the great outdoors and a heartfelt thank you for taking care of and supporting us all for many years. You were a great Grandpa to our kids and will be sadly missed. May you rest in peace with Mum, and your brothers and those who have gone before. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's honour may be made to the Hamilton Conservation Foundation or the Alzheimer Society. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and to facilitate social-distancing guidelines, visitation and funeral service will be private. If you wish to attend or view the funeral service via livestream, please contact the family at margaretreid@royallepage.ca for more details. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 26, 2020.