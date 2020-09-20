1/
William Zulyniak
1926-04-26 - 2020-09-17
Passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020 in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Mabel. Loving stepfather of Cheryl Gorlich (Rolf). Special Baba to Ashley Gorlich (Gareth) and Brandi Gorlich. Great Baba to Patrick, Maximus and Mason. Will be fondly remembered by his brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the caring staff at The Wellington. Cremation has taken place, with a private family gathering at a later date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 20, 2020.
