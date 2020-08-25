Passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on August 21, 2020. Born in Fallersleben, Ilkerbruch, Germany on October 9, 1948. Predeceased by his parents Emil and Helene Arndt, and his brother Alfred (Mary Anne). Survived by his brothers Siegfried, Withold, Kurt (Ann) and his Sister-in-law Linda, and by nieces and nephews Christopher, Laura (Craig), Lisa (Anthony), Emily (Nick), Adam (Rachael), Allan and Joshua and by great-nephews Cason, Felix, Henry and great niece Brynlee. Throughout his life, he and his brothers shared many adventures. Willie loved to travel, camp, spend time at the family cottage, and explore North America by road. In 2010 Willie and his brother travelled to Germany and Poland to meet family and retrace the steps of his parents. They were fortunate to be in Berlin on the 20th anniversary of German reunification and partook in the festivities. This trip was something Willie never forgot. He loved reminiscing and sharing his adventures with family, friends, and even his care givers at St. Peters. Willie faced many challenges throughout his life. With the support of his family and others, Willie was able to persevere and succeed. Willie made a life for himself that many would envy. He started his working career at the Ford Motor Plant and retired from Dofasco after 31 years. His final challenge was his struggle with dementia. Special thanks to staff: Dr. Luthra, Lee Ann, Rita, and Peter plus all the members of his care team at St. Peter's. Special recognition to Monika. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com