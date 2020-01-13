|
SUTHERLAND, Willy Born on March 2, 1930, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa. Loving mother of son John and daughter Dianne. She was an avid traveler and outdoors person, ranging from hiking in Newfoundland to walking safaris in the deepest part of Africa. A Celebration of Life will be held at the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME, SWACKHAMER CHAPEL, 195 King Street West, Dundas on Friday, January 17th from 2-4 p.m. On-line condolences can be made at marlattfhdundas.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 13, 2020