Peacefully, in her sleep, with her family by her side, at St. Joseph's Hospital, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Norman after 63 years of marriage. Loving mother of Glenn and his wife Debora, Darrell and his wife Nicole, and Cameron and his wife Cindy. Cherished Gramma of Jeremy (Shareh), Martin (Marissa), Lloyd, and Nathan (Sarah.) Great-Granny to Malcolm, Jackson, Saoirse, and Émilie. Sister to Sandra Millard (née McNair) and predeceased by her brother Robert McNair. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and due to the Corona Virus, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Regina Gardens Long Term Care Residence and St Joseph's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to the . Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020