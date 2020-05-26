Wilma Rudyk and her loving husband Stanley, friend for 70 years, loved to travel. 15 years ago Stanley took a trip to heaven alone to prepare for him and Wilma to have the best trip of their lives together forever. While taking his sweet time to make sure things were absolutely perfect, on May 24th, 2020 Stanley made the decision to call Wilma to join him as she slept peacefully. While sad for Wilma to say goodbye to her wonderful daughter Soos (Cathy) and son Sandy (Stanley Jr.), whom she loved with all her heart, she was more than happy to join Stanley for their next forever journey. In this journey they will be taking many bike rides, picnics, and trips to the casino which Wilma enjoyed. Wilma, was also sad to leave her grandchildren who were her pride, joy and light Joey Rudyk, Sara-Jean Levy (Boutette), Justin Boutette, Dr. Christopher Rudyk, Laura Rudyk and David Rudyk, as well as her granddaughter-in-laws Jenine Rudyk (Joey), Amanda Rudyk (David), and son-in-laws Adam (Sara-Jean) and Derek (Laura). Wilma will be forever grateful to have had 8 great-grandchildren Kaelen, Kennedy, Braelynn, Levi, Jack, Dallas, Leah, and Zaya. Wilma also had a great son-in-law who would do anything for you Greg Boutette and a one in a million super daughter in law Deanna Hudyma Rudyk. Wilma was also predeceased by her parents Joe and Elizabeth Gall and her five brothers and sisters. Wilma asks "be happy for me it's what I waited for, cry a little but not a lot, miss me a little but not a lot". In lieu of donations and flowers all Wilma asks is that you enjoy life and to stop and smell the roses, que sera, sera. A private family gathering will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 26, 2020.