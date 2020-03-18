|
Peacefully, while surrounded by her family, on Monday, March 16, 2020 the Lord called unto Himself Wilma VanDam at the age of 65 years. Beloved wife of Charlie for 44 years. Loved mother of Scott, William and Stephanie, Jenny and Mike DenHollander, Marija and Scott Lodder, Jeremy and Danyse, Anthony, Elizabeth†, Kimberley†, Timothy, and Colin. Dear Grandma of Olivia, Braeden, Austin, Emma, Katie, Libby, Jake, Bella, Sawyer, Jaxon, Claire, Caleb, Trent, Evelynne, Joshua, Camrynne, Matthew, Maelle, and Avery. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ralph and Grace Visscher, James and Willy Visscher, Diane and Leo Kampen, Rita and Jake Sieders, Jerry and Teny Visscher, Joanne and Peter Ostermeier, Polly and Bill† tenBrinke, Keith and Joanne VanDam, Barbara and Bernie VanRaalte, Hank and Janice VanDam, Jenny and Frank Oostdyk, and Johanna and Ed Dokter and loved daughter-in-law of Jenny VanDam. Special thanks to the caring staff at Mt. Nemo Christian Nursing Home. If so desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society or Mt. Nemo Christian Nursing Home would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Due to the current concern with spreading the COVID-19 virus a private family Funeral Service will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11 a.m., Rev. J. Torenvliet officiating. Interment to follow at Waterdown Cemetery. A public gathering to share condolences will be announced at a later date. Extended family and friends may submit messages online and join in with the live-stream service at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com "...do not be grieved, for the joy of the LORD is your strength." Nehemiah 8:10b
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 18, 2020