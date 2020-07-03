It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Nancy (Duck) on June 27th, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital in her 92nd year. Nancy is predeceased by her husband and best friend Bill who passed away only 2 short months ago, her parents Dorothy and Knyvet Wilson and brother John. She is survived by her two loving sons Jeff (Kathy) of Ancaster, Ont., and Greg (Sheilagh) of Oakville Ont., and her five grandchildren- Willy, Jamie, Kelly, Jake and Hugh, and sister-in-law Marion. Nancy's was a life well lived. Born and raised in Hamilton, Nancy was a proud graduate of McMaster University (BA) and the University of Toronto (BSW). She and Bill moved to Ancaster soon after marriage, started a family, and settled in for the long haul. Mum instilled a sense of all things decent and mannerly in her two boys. She also taught us the importance of education and career. These were not easy tasks, but she was unwavering. Duck was a voracious reader and enjoyed playing bridge, doing the NY Times crossword puzzle and her daily update calls with Barb. She was also accomplished in the fine arts, especially her incredible wool work and intricate needlepoint. But perhaps most of all, Nancy loved high fashion and home decoration. She was elegant and stylish, and everything had its rightful place. Nancy and Bill travelled Europe and the USA extensively during their 67 years together. They made countless trips to Italy and France over the years. They also loved the east coast, spending many fall seasons in Maine and Nova Scotia. They wintered in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate teams at both St. Peter's in Hamilton and the Meadowlands Retirement Residence in Ancaster. The family is planning a private memorial when circumstances permit but encourage you all to raise a glass in Nancy's memory. She would enjoy that. No doubt she and Bill are now getting caught-up over a cocktail... or two.



