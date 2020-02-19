Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for Winnie Pavlik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winnie Pavlik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winnie Pavlik Obituary
Passed away peacefully, at Ridgeview Long Term Care Centre, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late John (2008). Dearly loved mother of Glenn and his wife Beverley, Brenda and her husband Michael McGowan, Brian and his wife Claudia. Cherished grandma of Kathleen, Miranda, Adam, Hayley, Chelsea, Delaney and Bryanne. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Ridgeview for all of your loving care. A private family service and interment will be held. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -