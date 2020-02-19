|
|
Passed away peacefully, at Ridgeview Long Term Care Centre, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late John (2008). Dearly loved mother of Glenn and his wife Beverley, Brenda and her husband Michael McGowan, Brian and his wife Claudia. Cherished grandma of Kathleen, Miranda, Adam, Hayley, Chelsea, Delaney and Bryanne. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Ridgeview for all of your loving care. A private family service and interment will be held. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020