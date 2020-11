Or Copy this URL to Share

WOODS In memory of our four brothers, who served overseas in World War II and returned safely. W.J. (Jack), Flt. Lt. R.C.A.F. (2015) Philip, R.H.L.I. (1997) Donald, R.C.A.F. (1997) George, R.C.C.S. (2002) - Missed by sisters, Marguerite and Patricia



