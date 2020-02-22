|
|
On February 20, 2020 Walter (W?adys?aw) has left his home to join his beloved wife Zdzis?awa (Jessie) to be together with the angels. He leaves behind his three children, Elizabeth, Juliet, and Walter, and son-in-law Bohdan. Precious Dziadzio to Anna and Sonia. Beloved uncle to Beata. Predeceased by his parents Elenora and Marcin, and sisters Marysia, Joanna and brothers Stanislaw, Kazek and Jan. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews in Poland, as well as close family friends especially the Granasiuk clan and the Lesniak and Kata families. Walter and Jessie came to Canada in 1958 and eventually settled in Hamilton where they became the building managers at 195 Wellington St. South from 1962 to 1973, then at Robinson Place. There are so many fond memories of people from these buildings. Walter could fix just about anything and he made sure he was the one to fix it. Special thanks to the staff at St. Peter's Hospital, who cared for Walter during his last months. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Stanislaus Elevator Fund or the Good Shepherd Centre in Walter's memory. Visitation will be held at TRUSCOTT, BROWN & DWYER FUNERAL CHAPEL (Across from Gage Park at the Delta), 1309 King Street E. on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. with Rosary to be said at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Kostka Polish Church, 8 Saint Ann St. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 9 a.m. Cremation to follow. Always in our hearts.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020