It is with great sadness that our family announces the peaceful passing on May 29, 2020 of Wolfgang (Wolf) Schneiders in his 85th year. Wolf was a devoted husband to Karin for over 59 years, loving father to Patricia and Carolyn, honoured father-in-law to Jeff and proud "Opa" to Mitchell, Uncle and Great Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Wolf was also a proud Mason for over 40 years, the last 20 as a Brother at the Valley Lodge No. 100 A.F. & A.M., G.R.C. in Dundas. Karin and family would like to thank everyone at the Lodge for their devotion, assistance and compassion. One of Wolf's passions was golf and he was a proud member of Dundas Valley and Golf Club for over 20 years. His other passion was attending his grandson's hockey and baseball games. The family would like to thank the wonderful Nurses at Jurvinksi Cancer Centre Resscu Unit, the Palliative Care Team and Dr. McMillian for their outstanding care and support. A private service will be held and a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the SPCA or a charity of your choice. Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 1, 2020.