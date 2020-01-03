|
|
Berkeley (James) Wood December 11, 1951 - December 28, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic passing of James on Saturday December 28th just after his 68th birthday. Beloved son of Hyacinth, he is pre-deceased by his father James and will be deeply missed by his sister Lori McCrudden (Gary) and his nieces and nephews Doug and Alexandra, Darren and Cindy, Kristy and Angela, Shaila and Quinn and all of his extended family and friends. A loving son, James was always devoted to caring for his mother. At the request of family, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Avenue on Sunday January 5th from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com