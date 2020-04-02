|
August 29/33 - April 1/20 Suddenly at Anson Place, Hagersville. Survived by his devoted wife, Mildred (Krouse) of 64 years. Father of Brian (Heather) and Linda Drehmer (Doug). Cow Grandpa to Brad (Jina) Drehmer and Leanne (Harsit) Patel. Great Grandpa to Cam and Max Drehmer and Reuben and Traeger Patel. Wray was an avid farmer who loved to plow. He was the ambassador for the 1996 Haldimand Norfolk International Plowing March, known as "Sandy Clay". Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at Hyde & Mott Chapel, Hagersville on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11 am. For extended family and friends, live streaming will be made available at www.rhbanderson.com. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Donations, if desired, may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery or to the .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 2, 2020