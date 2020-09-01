1/2
Wu Collene Jacquelynne Wu
1988-11-25 - 2020-08-24
Heaven is so much brighter now that Collene has arrived! Quietly and peacefully, but oh so unexpectedly and prematurely, Collene snuck out of this world to join her Grandma, Grandad, and Auntie Darlene. She leaves behind her husband Tim and the one she loved more than any other, her son Alexander, mom Linda, dad Colin, brother Patrick,. Your passing will always be remembered with tears but your life will always be remembered with a big, wide smile. Good bye, dear Collene! Love you! There will be a private service on Wednesday, September 2 at 11:00am. For all of our family and friends who are unable to join us due to COVID requirements, the service will be live-streamed. You will be invited to the service Wednesday morning at 10:00am via a Facebook invitation. We will also have a video posted after the event.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 1, 2020.
