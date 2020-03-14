|
|
At home on 11 March 2020 on Salt Spring Island, B.C., in his 95th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Helen Elizabeth Langford (nee Lindley) who passed away in 1993. Beloved partner and best friend of Ailsa Ruth Pearse who passed away in 2011. Walton was predeceased by many cherished friends and family members. He is survived by his dear sister Patricia Whittier and brother Robert Langford (Barbara), as well as his five children, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Walton grew up in Hamilton, Ontario, and completed the MD program at Queen's University in 1951. He ran a very busy doctor's office in Burlington, Ontario, for 32 years, assisted greatly by Helen who held a nursing degree. Away from work, Walton was an avid downhill skier. In addition, the Langford family enjoyed wonderful summer vacations on Lake of Bays with a large collection of friends and family. Shortly after their retirement in 1986, Walton and Helen visited Salt Spring Island and fell in love with the climate, landscape, ocean and people. They settled in a home with a spectacular view of Active Pass. After Helen's death, Walton found a kindred spirit and fellow outdoors adventurer in Ailsa Pearse — for over 15 years they enjoyed numerous kayaking and hiking trips, and travelled the world with zest. He also developed a strong environmental consciousness, in keeping with the ethos of Salt Spring Island. A final word from Walton: "It really was a good trip while it lasted. Regrets? Of course, and expected. That is what life is all about.... No gathering or service requested, and if a donation to your favourite charity is made, thank you."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020