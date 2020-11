It has been a very difficult time with the loss of the best husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and co-worker anyone could ask for. Words cannot express all the love and support we have received during this time of sorrow. Thank you to our family, friends, colleagues and the polish community of St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish. Loving thanks from: Wieslawa, Justina, Patrick Baran and closest family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store