In memory of my father, Robert G. Biehler and his 3 brothers who all served in the 2nd World War. Lest we forget . . . Four Brothers Left to Serve Their Country.....Only Three Returned Robert G. Biehler R.C.A.F John A. Biehler R.C.A.F. Hugh W. Biehler R.C.A.F. David Kirkwood/Biehler Cdn. Army Killed while serving his Country I will never forget the Sacrifices they made.....Mark Biehler and Family



