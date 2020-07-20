It's with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Dr. Yannick Le Manach, at the age of 45 years on July 13, 2020 at the Toronto General Hospital. Yannick is survived by his wife (Stephanie Le Manach) his three daughters (Maëlle - 16 years old, Enora - 14 years old, and Rozenn - 9 years old), his parents (Raymond and Pierre Le Manach) and his sister (Anne Laure Le Manach). Born in Paris, France, he was a graduate of the Pierre and Marie Curie University, Paris VI, School of Medicine. There, he specialized in Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, while obtaining his MSc in cardiac physiology, and, a PhD in Biostatistics at the University of Paris, France. This followed with a post-doctoral fellowship at Oxford University (UK). He defined passion in his elegant style. In Paris, he excelled. By the time we were aware of him, he had over 120 peer review publications. Dr. Norm Buckley and Dr. PJ Deveraux recruited Yannick to McMaster University in 2012. He joined the Department of Anesthesia and Health Research and became a force rarely witnessed in Canada. By the time of our writing he had few peers in Canada. He had published 224 peer reviewed articles in high impact journals, and he was also on the editorial board for several journals. Yannick engaged in collaborations with more than 200 researchers, fellows, and students from more than 10 countries. These research collaborations achieved over $10 million in grants since 2012. He was a passionate clinical teacher and offered a unique perspective (given his training abroad) which focused on pathophysiology, pharmacology and evidence-based medicine. Although he had an academic focus, he was passionate about patient care and the well-being of his own individual patient. He was disdainful of any concerns that diminished attention to your patient. He was medical care as it should be. His biggest passion in his life was his family. He was a loving husband and doting father to his girls. Their interests were his interests and he carried them with him, always. Yannick transposed his intense curiosity and thirst for knowledge on all those around him. He loved music and was able to recognize any piece of classical music including the director conducting the orchestra. He had a passion for history, philosophy, epistemology and movies and enjoyed many genres be it a French comedy or a Star Wars flick. In his younger years he was a competitive swimmer, horseback rider, and completed in rugby, triathlon, and yacht racing in University. He was an avid skier and road biker. He loved hobbies and many models, drones and radio-controlled cars by hand. He was an accomplished fisherman and like his research, he brought his skills from Brittany to Ontario. Yannick was like no other. Loving, Generous to his friends, Caring to his patients. His final request for his heart and lungs to a Gift of Life. They were. A Private service will be held for Yannick at the Marlatt Funeral Chapel, 195 King St. West, Dundas, on Saturday, July 25 at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow.