Heaven gained another angel on Friday, November 6, 2020. Surrounded by the love of her children, Yolanda was welcomed into the arms of the Lord. Beloved wife of the late Francis Fleming (d. 1973) and predeceased by her son Gerrard (d. 2018). Mom, our Hero, will be profoundly missed by her CHILDREN Daughter- in- Law Wilma Fleming, Mary-Ellen (Domenico) Marcone, Denise Dwyer, Paul (Karen) and Son-in-Law John; GRANDCHILDREN Mark (Lara), Alex, Stephanie (Kyle) Fleming; Michael (Neva), David (Loriana), Richard, Matthew (Pina) Marcone; Amanda (John Ray) Falzetta; Colin (Phil), Sean (Meradith) Fleming and GREAT GRANDCHILDREN who lovingly referred to her as "Super Nonna", George, Bianca, Avalina, Camilla (who mom proudly referred to as her namesake), Leo, Ariella, Darko and Aria. Yolanda touched so many lives and will be dearly missed by 5 generations of nieces and nephews along with countless friends - too many to mention. Her priorities in life were family, church and community. For the past 63 years she called Aldershot her home. Widowed at a young age, she raised four children while continuing on with the business she and her husband built. Through the years she has been a devoted member of Holy Rosary Church, past president and 71 year member of the CWL, and a contributor to the Aldershot community, where most recently (2017) she received the Sesquicentennial Award for her contributions to the Senior Community. Her legacy will live on through all that were blessed to have known her. She lived life to the fullest and taught us all to "take things as they happen and to remember there is always a reason for everything". Her children would like to express a special thanks to their cousins (her other daughters) for the love and support they have shown her through the years - Carol (her angel on earth), Roseanne (her personal beautician) and Mary Lou (her "rebel' travelling companion). We would also like to express a special thanks to her friend Shirley for the loyalty and friendship she shared with Mom. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line on Thursday, November 12 6 - 8 p.m. and Friday, November 13 from 3 - 9 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please RSVP in advance either online or by phoning the Funeral Home. Masks are mandatory. Full details regarding Covid-19 protocol are available online. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, November 14 at 10 a.m. Holy Rosary Church, Burlington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Rosary Parish, JBMH or a charity of your choice
. Nonna - your grandchildren hope they don't put those curbs too close to the road in Heaven! "Bye for Now"