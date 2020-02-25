|
Sadly we announce the passing of Yolanda Nemec. Yolanda died peacefully at home on February 22, 2020, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Nemec. Loving mother to David and his wife Pam, Dana and her husband Sean. Grandmother to Riana, Meaghan and her husband Michael and Karina. She was the daughter to the late Rafael and Maria, sister of Anna and the late Umberto, Salvatore and Carmelina. Aunt to many nieces and nephews in Italy, Slovenia and Canada. Yolanda got to share her passion for cooking while working as a cook at La Ballon Rouge. She was famous for her lasagna, mac and cheese and banana bread. She will be greatly missed by many. Friends will be received at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East, on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. with vigil prayers at 3:45 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Gregory the Great Church, 125 Centennial Pkwy., on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 25, 2020