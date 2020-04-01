|
Peacefully passed away on March 30, 2020 in her 99th year. Predeceased by her loving parents Angela and Anthony Luciani, brothers Donald Daniels (Eleanore), Anthony D'Angelo, and Louis D'Angelo. Dear sister-in-law to Eileen D'Angelo. Yolanda will be fondly remembered by her loving nieces and nephews, Marilyn (Rana), Dave, Mike (Sue), Antoinette (Nick), Jacqueline (Rick), Chris (Helen) and by great-nieces, a great-nephew, a great-great-niece, great-great-nephews, cousins, cousin Rita, extended family and friends. A special thank you to her dedicated personal care giver Joana for the love and care given to Yolanda. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Dobson and to all the caring staff at The Wellington Long Term Care Home. Yolanda spent 30 years as a supervisor at Aerovox, and almost 12 years at McMaster University as an office administrator. Yolanda was a gracious gift to all of us who had the pleasure of knowing her. She loved her family and genuinely cared about the well being of others. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying mandated health restrictions, there will be no visitations. Private services have been reserved for designated family and friends. Your expressions of sympathy can be received by calling Friscolanti Funeral Chapel at 905-522-0912. Messages of condolence can also be expressed using the online guest book at: www.friscolanti.com A mass and celebration of Yolanda's life will take place at a future date. Expressions of sympathy can be made in her memory to St. Anthony's Parish, which was near and dear to her. Donations to St.Anthony's can be made at by sending a cheque or donating to their Italian emergency of COVID-19 relief fund through their website.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 1, 2020