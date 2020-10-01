With her daughter by her side, Yolande passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke on Sunday September 27, 2020 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Sylvio Laforest. Dear mother of Denis (Louise Toone) Laforest, of Ottawa, and Lina (Mike) Waller. Cherished grandmother of Eric and Hannah whom she loved with all her heart. She will also be dearly missed by her many sisters in law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters Marie-Marthe Belanger and Lucie Leblanc as well as by her brothers Roland and Real Dube. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private Funeral Service at the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Yolande to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.