Peacefully at the Brantford General Hospital on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in his 83rd year, Yves Bellehumeur, beloved spouse of Shirley Hellendy. Loving father of John (Tammy) Bellehumeur and step-father of Brenda Hellendy, Shawn (Christine) Hellendy. Dear brother of Marcel (Helen), Pierre (Ginette), Suzanne (Mike) Vermeersch. Much loved grandfather of Jacob, Owen, Eric, Noah, Troy, Tyler, Terrell, Daniel, Zachary, Katherine and great-grandfather of Isabelle. Yves was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Dundsdon Branch, 461; was a retired member of the United Steel Workers of America. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the McCLEISTER FUNERAL HOME, 495 Park Road North, Brantford. If wished, memorial donations to the Royal Canadian Legion, Dunsdon Branch, 461. Memories and condolences will be received by the family at www.mccleisterfuneralhome.ca
. McCleister (519) 758-1553.