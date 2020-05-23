Passed away suddenly at the Hamilton General Hospital after a short but valiant fight against Covid-19, on the 20th of May 2020, at the age of 84. Lovingly remembered by children Cheryl, (Gary), Joanne Simpson and Randy (Joan). He leaves behind six grandchildren; Kyle, Kaitlyn, Aaron, Samantha, Lauren, Danielle and five great grandchildren. He also held a special place in his heart for Maureen. Born in St. Fidel de Restechous, Que on April 2, 1936. Survived by his brother Fernand (Valerie), predeceased by his soul mate Yvonne, brothers Lou, Roland, Raymond and sister Lucy. He was a proud Canadian Steel salesman who loved to play cards, spoons, crosswords and loved to talk, 'ug (hug) and entertain at parties. He was at his best surrounded by family and friends. Cremation has taken place and Yvon will be interned at White Chapel Memorial Gardens beside Yvonne. In lieu of flowers, donations to Covid Research at www.frontlinefund.ca would be greatly appreciated by the family. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.