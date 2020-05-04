Passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of George for 62 years and cherished mother of Brian (Marianne), Keith (Judy), and Susan Therrien MacCarl. Best ever Grandma of Rachel, Travis and Christopher. Sadly missed by her brothers, Robert, John (Ruth), Bill (Susan), Dave and sister in laws, Audrey (dec.) (Peter dec.), Ellen (John), Frances (Tom) and their families. With special thanks to Dr. Bill Dobson, Anna and Nora (palliative care nurses), who each took exceptional care of mom in her final days. A private family service will be held and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. If desired in lieu of flowers, donations to The Canadian Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 4, 2020.