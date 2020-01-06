Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kitching-Steepe Funeral Home Limited
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne RILETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Dorothy RILETT

Add a Memory
Peacefully at Alexander Place, Waterdown on Saturday, January 4, 2020 Yvonne passed away at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Jack Rilett for 53 years. Loved mother of Ian (Claudette), and Lynda (Tom) Jaggard. Dear grandmother of Lindsay (Joe), Michelle (Mike), and Bradley and great-grandmother to Trenton-James, Harlen, Logan, Kaelyn, Brycen, and Dayton. Friends may visit with the family at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial Service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Burlington Memorial Gardens. Donations to McMaster Children's Hospital would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -