Peacefully at Alexander Place, Waterdown on Saturday, January 4, 2020 Yvonne passed away at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Jack Rilett for 53 years. Loved mother of Ian (Claudette), and Lynda (Tom) Jaggard. Dear grandmother of Lindsay (Joe), Michelle (Mike), and Bradley and great-grandmother to Trenton-James, Harlen, Logan, Kaelyn, Brycen, and Dayton. Friends may visit with the family at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial Service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Burlington Memorial Gardens. Donations to McMaster Children's Hospital would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com