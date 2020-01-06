|
Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington on Saturday, January 4, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer, Yvonne was called home by the Lord at the age of 57 years. Beloved daughter of Annette Jagt and the late John Jagt. Loved sister of Carolyn (Mick) Spicer, John J. (Wendy) Jagt, Ceri Vanderholst, and Jenni Jagt (Dave). Dear aunt to Kara and Josh Vanderwoude, Courtney and Eric Driegen, Meghan and Dave Linde, Shaun and Nancy Spicer, Steven Spicer, and all their children. Yvonne will be dearly missed by her friends Irene Hoeksema, Ann Marie DeVries, Lorraine Allan, Bruce Hartman, and by many uncles, aunts, cousins, colleagues and her dog Willow. Friends may visit with the family at KITCHING,STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St.N., Waterdown on Wednesday from 6 - 9 p.m. where a private family Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Donations to The Carpenter Hospice would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com