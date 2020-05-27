It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved sister and aunt, Yvonne Liebhart. She passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital in her 80th year with her sister Beth by her side. Loving daughter of the late George and Mary. Sister of the late George (Nancy), the late Mary (Ron Jenkinson) and the late Caroline Thompson. Survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Tom Bell. Cherished by her 10 loving nieces and nephews, 10 great nieces and nephews, 4 great-great nieces and nephews, and her lifelong friend, Sharyn Wilson. Yvonne was a lifelong Hamilton resident. She was an avid photographer and Roy Clark's #1 Fan. She enjoyed travelling across the continent in her RV, and playing darts and trivia at The Fool and Flagon. Yvonne had a bottomless heart, selflessly willing to help anyone and everyone at a moment's notice and that is why we adored her so very much. A celebration of Yvonne's beautiful life will be arranged at a later date. She will be incredibly missed, remaining in our hearts forever as an ageless angel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store