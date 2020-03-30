Home

Yvonne Patricia Guest

Yvonne Patricia Guest Obituary
With heavy hearts the family of Yvonne Guest announce her peaceful passing on 28th day of March 2020. Loving wife and best friend of Evan for 52 years and proud mother to her three sons Patrick (Sandra), Christopher (Betty), and Michael (Julie). Yvonne was always fascinated and involved with her grandchildren: Andrea, Isaac, Jaimie, Isabelle, Mollie, Jacob, and Evelyn; whom she loved equally and deeply. In addition to raising her family Yvonne had a successful career as a French teacher in Hamilton. As a master gardener who only saw the flowers, never the weeds, Yvonne likewise chose to be joyful about having had a full life, rather than sad about having to die. Yvonne was a true lady who will be sorely missed by all those who knew her. Cremation has taken place and given the uncertain times; we will defer to a later date a Celebration of Life in Yvonne's honour. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 30, 2020
