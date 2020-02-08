|
Died on Thursday, January 30th at Joseph Brant Hospital, after a brief illness. She leaves behind loving husband Winston; children Christopher, Carolyn and Dawn; siblings Cislyn, Elsa, Joan and Wes; grandchildren Jaimie, Jantzson, Jalon and Kedar, and cherished friends. A graduate of Queens University, Yvonne touched many lives as a social worker in Toronto. She enjoyed walking, live theatre, concerts, volunteering and travelling. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Christopher's Anglican Church, 662 Guelph Line, Burlington. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 13 at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Gueph Line, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to St. Christopher's Church or Diabetes Canada
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020