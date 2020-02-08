Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Tinglin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Tinglin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Died on Thursday, January 30th at Joseph Brant Hospital, after a brief illness. She leaves behind loving husband Winston; children Christopher, Carolyn and Dawn; siblings Cislyn, Elsa, Joan and Wes; grandchildren Jaimie, Jantzson, Jalon and Kedar, and cherished friends. A graduate of Queens University, Yvonne touched many lives as a social worker in Toronto. She enjoyed walking, live theatre, concerts, volunteering and travelling. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Christopher's Anglican Church, 662 Guelph Line, Burlington. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 13 at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Gueph Line, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to St. Christopher's Church or Diabetes Canada
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -