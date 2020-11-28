The children of the late Zaira Di Giacinto, Bianca Bozzo and Danny Di Giacinto, and our families would like to express our heartfelt thanks, gratitude and appreciation to our many relatives in Canada, Delaware, USA and Italy: our many dear friends and neighbours for your expressions of sympathy, wonderful words of support, telephone calls, text messages, emails, Mass cards, sympathy cards, floral arrangements, fruit baskets, food delivered to our homes and charitable donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and The Alzheimer's Society. A special Thank You to Glendale Secondary School Staff and Co-workers. A special Thank You to our close friends in Windsor, ON. Many thanks to Friscolanti Funeral Home and Father Francesco and staff of St. Anthony of Padua Church for their assistance and support under the Covid-19 restrictions. The compassion and love expressed by all of you touched our hearts deeply.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store