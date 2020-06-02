Our beloved father, Zef Ljucovic, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 31st in Dundas, Ontario, at the age of 94. Zef will be greatly missed by his wife of 58 years, Palina, his four children Elizabeth (David), Vera (Phil), Paul (Sheri-Lynne), Sophie (Rory), his 9 grandchildren, Lauren, Carolyn, Hannah, Trent, Lavinia, Brock, Lorelai, James, Aidan and his sister, Maria. Zef is predeceased by his first-born daughter, Svetlana, his mother, father, 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Zef was born in Podgorica, Montenegro, where he grew up, went to school, served his country and started a family. In 1968 he moved to Canada. He worked dutifully at Stelco for 22 years, with the sole objective of providing a happy, comfortable life for his family and opportunity for his children. Our dad will be remembered for his impressive athleticism, his gentle demeanour and singular devotion to his family, including his grandchildren, who he doted on with all his love and attention. They are thankful to have had time with their kind-hearted Deda. Zef was also the patriarch of our very large extended family in Canada, the US, Slovenia, Kosovo and Montenegro. He was loved and respected for his patience and generosity, for his kindness and gentle spirit. He is survived by dozens of nieces and nephews and their children, all who had a special place in is heart. A special thank you to Marash, Mark, Zef, Djeljos, Mrici, Filja, Boris, Gina, Gara, Zoran, Juro, Nicola, Miran, MaryAnn, Julia, Linda and Anton for their kindness and support over the years. Family meant everything to dad. In return, he was loved by many and his memory will be cherished by us for the rest of our lives. A private family service will be held on June 4th at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Dundas. A public Celebration of Life will be announced when current restrictions on gatherings have been lifted. Please visit the following link to view photos from his life and sign the guest book, www.zefljucovic.com. Good night dad. We will miss your sweet smile.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 2, 2020.