Peacefully at Macassa Lodge, surrounded by the the love of her family, Zena passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, Ivan. Loving mother of Oksana, Bohdan and his wife Susie of Calgary and Christine. Cherished Baba of Roxanne, and Suzanne and her husband Mark Shields. Great-grandmother of Liam. Survived by her sister Maria and her family in the Ukraine. Predeceased by her brother Harry. Zena was a loving mother and Baba. She was very involved in her Church as well as donating countless hours making traditional Ukrainian food for her community. She had a green thumb and took great pride in her rose garden. Zena will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved her. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Macassa Lodge. A special thank you to the A-2 team. Visitation at the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. Panachyda at 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Resurrection, 821 Upper Wentworth Street on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Volodymyr Cemetery, Oakville. If desired, in lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 23, 2020
