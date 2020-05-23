Sophie passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at Hamilton Continuing Care. She was the beloved wife to Stephen and leaves behind her daughter Lucy. She was the daughter of Janek and Victoria Kotaba. She was the youngest twin of 4 sisters (2 sets of twins and a baby sister). A special thank you to Franciszek and Irusia Derwisz, their family Zbiszek, Bogdan, Adam, Yola, Yovita and Austin. She is fondly remembered by many nieces and nephew, Mary Byk and many friends in Canada and Poland. She treasured her time spent knitting, cooking, gardening, praying and drinking her tea. From the bottom of our hearts, "thank you" to St. Joseph's Hospital, the EMS, the LHIN's, Bayshore - Kathy Conswelo and Yata and all the PSWs, Right At Home PSWs and Hamilton Continuing Care. Due to COVID-19, a celebration will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made to St. Joseph's Hospital or St. Stanislaus's Kostka Church.