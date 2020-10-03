Zoran BENASICH

Benasich, Zoran It is with heavy hearts we announce the tragic passing of Zoran on September 27th in his 61st year. Beloved son to Zora and the late Mario and loved by his brother John. He will be sadly missed by his long-time friend Clint MacKenzie, all his extended family and many, many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA would be greatly appreciated. A private family service will take place. Donations to the SPCA would be greatly appreciated. Please visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
to leave condolences and memories you may have.