Zoran MRKOBRADA

In loving memory of our dear Son, Brother, Grandson, Nephew and Friend. The Broken Chain By: Ron Trammer We little knew that day, God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, In death, we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you. You did not go alone. For part of us went with you, The day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide. And although we cannot see you, You are always at our side. Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same. But as God calls us one by one. The chain will link again. Lovingly remembered and never forgotten by Mom and Dad, Brother and Sister-In-Law, Grandparents, Aunts and Uncles, Cousins and Friends.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020
