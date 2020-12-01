It is with profound sadness and tremendous love in our hearts that we share the peaceful passing of a cherished husband, father, uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and dear friend at the beautiful age of 84 on November 24, 2020. Beloved husband to Ana for 50 beautiful and loving years and cherished father to Stanka. He was the strong core of the Slana family, he blessed us with many beautiful life lessons-the love of family and friends, hard work, laughter, compassion and strong values. He loved to tell stories and jokes and always had a kind word of flattery for all. Zvone was a very hard worker and very talented in his trade of metallurgy. His true passions in life were tending to his large farm in Beamsville, fishing, bocce ball, soccer, volleyball, chess and helping his fellow neighbours and friends. He was known for his quick wit, funny stories and jokes and listening to his favourite music on the computer. He loved to talk everyone and enjoyed making people smile. He will be greatly missed by his loving family in Canada, US, Australia and Slovenia. His family was always in his heart and cherished. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to our local Hamilton hospitals that showed him such great care and compassion always. We are so grateful to all health care workers. As well we are eternally grateful to our neighbours that were so kind and helpful and showed such compassion to my parents always. A heartfelt thank you to Abington Court Retirement staff were he resided the last few months of his life, they were always so kind and compassionate. In keeping with his wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date Dad, we know the good Lord has called you home to be with him, your wings were ready to fly but our hearts were not....you will always be our butterfly.



