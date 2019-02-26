|
|
Dr. Ace G Pilkington
St. George, Utah - Dr. Ace G. Pilkington was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and spent his childhood in Hyrum, Utah. He attended Utah State University for his Bachelor's and Master's degrees as well as Middlebury College (Vermont), where he earned an M.Litt. His Doctorate degree (D.Phil.) was from Oxford University.
He was an internationally recognized expert on Shakespeare and taught at Dixie State University for 40 years. He was a literary seminar director at the Utah Shakespeare Festival for 32 years. He has multiple books, articles, and poems published in five countries. His most recent book is Science Fiction and Futurism: Their Terms and Ideas.
Ace is survived by his wife, Olga, and his mother- and father-in-law, Natalie and Alexander Ivanchenko.
He is loved, he is missed, he will never be forgotten.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 2:00pm at Tonaquint Cemetery 1770 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah 84770
Memorial service will be after the graveside at 3:00pm at the Dixie State University Gardner Center Conference Room D.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Tributes and Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019