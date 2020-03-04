|
|
Adelena Maze Rizzo English
Elena English, 75 passed away peacefully at Cedar City Health and Rehab with family by her side on February 29, 2020. Elena suffered a stroke in 2014 which resulted in residual weakness on the left side. Most recently, she was battling kidney failure.
She was born September 5, 1944 in La Crescenta, CA to LA County Deputy Sheriff Patrick and Marie Rizzo. She attended San Fernando High School in the late 1950's. In later years she continued her education in nursing which she remained until she retired. Upon retirement she moved to So. Utah (New Harmony & Cedar City) to be close to family.
She is survived by her five loving children; daughters,Tracy Elena Miller (Gary), Bonnie Francis O'Neill, Robin Patrisha Hughes (Jeff); sons, William Joseph English II and Christopher Adam English; and her 16 grandchildren, Jesse (Neisha), Haley, Tommy and Brody of Parowan.
Celebration Of Life will be held on March 14, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Cedar City Health and Rehab 411 W. 1325 N. Cedar City, UT.
"Now she can walk again and use her left hand and it's the beauty of Heaven!"
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020