Southern Utah Mortuary (Parowan)
15 EAST 100 NORTH
Parowan, UT 84761
435-477-3939
Adlia Wood
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Southern Utah Mortuary (Parowan)
15 EAST 100 NORTH
Parowan, UT 84761
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Parowan City Cemetery.
Parowan - Adlia Donald Wood, age 88, passed away on March 14, 2019 at his home in Parowan, Utah. He was born April 9, 1930in Kanarraville, Utah to Jewett and Eva Wood. He grew up in Southern Utah and married Joyce Marie Warner on July 18, 1948 in Parowan, Utah.

Adlia was a High Priest in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed being a Scout Leader, rock hounding, golfing, hunting, and most of all, fishing.

Adlia is survived by his spouse, Joyce Marie Wood; daughter, Bonnie (Richard) Lockwood; son, Dennis Wood; 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 8 ¾ great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughters, Connie Fox and Hollie Tilley; his parents, Jewett and Eva Wood; his sisters, Virginia Mahoney, Della Wood, Shirley (Arthur) Finch, Dixie (Ferris) Evans, Ila (Arrol) Taylor, Iris (Lewis) Dalton; and brothers, Clinton Wood and Forrest (Beverly) Wood.

Graveside services will be on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Parowan City Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 19 from 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary (15 E 100 N, Parowan, UT). Interment will be under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019
