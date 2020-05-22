|
La Verkin - Allison David Snow was born January 1, 1938, the seventh of eight children to Marian Bimber and Theodore Snow, in Olean, New York. He grew up attending schools in Duke Center, Pennsylvania, majoring in Industrial Arts and History at Otto High School and playing basketball, which was his passion. He moved to Venice, California in 1959 and worked for General Telephone in Santa Monica as a Detail Draftsman, where he met and married Launa Heiner October 25, 1962. They raised seven children: Al Jr. (Val Rameriz, div; Kim Wyro); Cheri Loraine (Dave Burr); Kevin Randall (Tara Young); Philip Andrew (Jeannette Hopkins; Joe Harding, div.); April Irene (R.J. Jensen, div; Calvin Nielson); Amber Lynn (Michael Telaroli); and Micah Lawrence (BriAnne Reader). He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Theodore Richard, Walter Eugene, Patricia Elizabeth, Rudolph Edmond, Thomas Milton III, Harry William and Joseph Larry. He had resided in LaVerkin, Utah since 1973 and had 29 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 26 from 12:00 to 12:45 PM hosted by Serenity Funeral Home located at 1316 S. 400 E. #A5, St. George, Utah, followed by a private family funeral service due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment will be at the La Verkin City Cemetery. Our family would like to thank Applegate Homecare and Hospice for their kind and constant care for Al and his family, and a special appreciation and gratitude is extended to his loving and compassionate nurses; Moira, Kyleen and Susan.
