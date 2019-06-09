|
Alan E. Merritt
St. George, Utah - Our dear daddy passed away in his sleep on June 2, 2019 with his daughter and young grandson by his side after a brave battle with cancer.
He was born on September 5, 1943. He lived a life of hard work, adventure, danger, courage, generosity, love and faith in our Redeemer Jesus Christ.
He had been a resident of St. George since 1985.
Loving father of 4: Shayne Merritt, Troy Merritt, Lance (Angie) Merritt, Sabreena (Jay) Elggren. Doting Grandfather of 15. Preceded in death by his parents Laura Ashment Merritt and Desmond E. Merritt
Memorial Graveside Service to be held in the Afton Wyoming Cemetery on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. For full obituary and condolences please visit mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 9, 2019