Alan George Giffin
St. George - Alan passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones and his beloved dog Jamison. He had a stellar battle with COPD during the last years and though it led him to the end, he never let it win. Alan kept a smile on his face and led a rich, full life up until the final moments. He went out the way he lived, totally in charge. Alan was preceded in death by his brother Jim, sister Peggy and his parents Margaret and Alfred. Alan is survived by his sister Patricia Ann Trapp, his daughters Tara Lamb and Tamra Giffin, son-in-law Joe Middleton and his grandchildren Tate Middleton, Daphne Middleton, Tristan Lamb and Cody Lamb and his ex-wife Betty Baumgart. He will be missed by countless but asked not to shed a tear. Rather raise a glass, swing a club, tell a great joke and if you are inclined, make a donation to the . There will be a celebration at 4PM on Wednesday, February 20 at Bloomington Country Club in St George, Utah.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Feb. 22, 2019