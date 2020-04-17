|
Alan "Tiny" Pledger
Hurricane, Utah - Alan Richie "Tiny" Pledger passed away April 14, 2020 in St. George, Utah. Tiny was born October 8, 1977 in Hildale, Utah to Tana Lauritzen and Leo Frank Pledger. He was a fun loving person who touched the lives of many. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Alan is preceded in death by his father Leo Frank Pledger, his mother Tana Pledger, sisters Lori Pipkin, Gloria Keele, Terri Pledger, Jeannetta Pledger, and brothers Johnathon Pledger and Kenneth Pledger. He is going into the loving arms of many. Alan is survived by 11 brothers and 14 sisters.
A viewing will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Mosdell Mortuary in Kanab, Utah. Due to the current restrictions, please come, say your goodbyes, and then let others have a chance to come in without congregating. Burial will be at the Isaac Carling Cemetery in Colorado City, Arizona.
Thank you for all your love and support through this difficult time.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 17, 2020