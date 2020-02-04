|
|
Albert Wayne Jones
St George - Albert Wayne Jones 86, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home in Brigham City, Utah due to complication of age.
He was born on September 20, 1933 in a log cabin in Huntington, Utah, the oldest of four children to James Albert and Myrtle Ilean Rowley Jones and was a descendant of pioneer heritage. He was a graduate from Carbon High School. Following graduation he enlisted to the US Air Force, where he served for four years. He was deployed to Guam and while there performed baptisms and helped build an LDS chapel. He married Loretta Jane Pierce his school sweetheart on June 11, 1953 in the Manti Temple. They have had 66 years together. They have two children, Kathy and Jeff.
Wayne enjoyed music and was the ward chorister while Loretta played the organ. He loved flying airplanes and served in the Civil Air Patrol in St George and Brigham City. His duties included searching for downed aircraft and watching over BLM lands. He had many flying stories to share. Wayne was pleased to help family and friends where he was known for his inventive methods of solving problems. He also delighted in hunting and camping with his extended family. He took joy in traveling to visit family and seeing sights along the way. Kathy and Jeff where happy to call him dad.
His last occupation was owning Southern Utah Doors which he operated for many years in St George, Utah, providing services to the community for their garage door needs. He retired in 2006.
Wayne was a life-long active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in various callings, his favorite being Membership Clerk in the Morning Side 2nd Ward. He loved going to the temple with his sweetheart and wife Loretta. He had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
The family would love to thank Kathy Kotter and her husband, Steve who gave special care to her parents. Tender Care Hospice, Angel Pope and Lori Gillies for their loving care to Wayne and his family.
Surviving are his wife, Loretta Pierce Jones; two children, Kathy (Steve) Kotter; Jeff (Sandy) Jones. 5 grandchildren Dallas (Trena) Kotter, Tracee (Chance) Bulloch, Sabrina Jones, Samantha Jones and Carter Jones. 2 great grandchildren, Harper and Archie Bulloch; two surviving sisters Shirley Daley and Reva (George) Paulsen. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Verna Jones.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E. 200 S., Brigham City, Utah. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Combined Veterans of Box Elder County Honor Guard.
Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020