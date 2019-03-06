|
Alda Pyper Stucki
Beaver - Alda Pyper Stucki, 80, passed away peacefully at home on Febraury 27, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1938 in Midway, Utah to Ray Van Pyper and Ruth North Pyper. She was the third of seven children.
Alda grew up on a dairy farm in Midway and graduated from Wasatch High School in 1956. She then attended and graduated from Dixie College where she met the love of her life, ElRoy Lazelle Stucki. They were married for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on November 25, 1959. Alda and ElRoy were blessed with eight children; Anita, Brian ElRoy, Scott Christian, Keith Lazelle, Michael Ray, Marsha, Bartt James and Jill. They eventually settled in Beaver, Utah where they made their home.
Alda was a hard worker who enjoyed working on the farm, raking hay, extracting and working to fulfill her motherly duties at home. She taught her children how to work along with some of her many great talents of cooking, sewing, quilting, and canning. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly and was interested in their lives. She was there for them throughout every phase of life and the joys and challenges it brings.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served diligently and faithfully with every call she was given, including callings in the Relief Society, Primary and the library and was a faithful visiting teacher and minister. She instilled her faith and beliefs into the hearts of her children and grandchildren as she taught them the gospel of Jesus Christ in word and especially through her example. Alda was loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Alda is survived by her loving husband, ElRoy Lazelle Stucki, their children: Anita (Jim) Garner of Vernal, UT, Brian (Kathleen) Stucki of Roosevelt, UT, Scott (Janet) Stucki of Delta, UT, Keith (Dianna) Stucki of Nampa, ID, Michael (Becky) Stucki of Layton, UT, Marsha (Burke) Whitman of Enterprise, UT, Bartt (Mariah) Stucki of Enoch, UT and Jill (Dave) Phillips of St George, UT; 28 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brothers Ken (Sue) Pyper of Price, UT and Mel (Starla) Pyper of Wellington, UT, and sisters Idonna Dugmore of Ferron, UT and Ruth Joyce (Joe) McGee of Taylorsville, UT. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ruth North Pyper, her brother Delwin Pyper and sister Mary Lou Harvey.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Beaver 2nd Ward chapel, with a viewing held prior from 8:30 - 10:30 am. Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019