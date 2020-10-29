1/1
Aleen H. Orton
1926 - 2020
Aleen H. Orton

Parowan, Utah - Our loving Mother, grandmother, and sister passed away in Parowan, Utah at her daughter's home Tuesday, October 27, 2020. At 94 years young she has brought so much love and joy to us.

Aleen was born in Parowan, Utah on August 5, 1926, the oldest child of Clifton P. Halterman and Arvilla Dalton. She attended both Parowan Elementary and Parowan High School in which she graduated from. She married Keith Hope Bettridge February 16, 1945. He passed away February 26, 1947. She married Reed Laub Orton October 4, 1947. They were sealed in the St. George Temple February 24, 1962. Aleen worked at the County court house for many years in both the Recorders office and in the Clerk's office, retiring in 1988.

She loved her Savior, she served in many callings Relief Society, Primary and her favorite Cub scouts. Reed and Aleen served a mission to the Cove Fort Historical Site in which they made many friends while serving.

Aleen loved the outdoors. Her many stories of riding horses, cows and even goats made us laugh. Reed and Aleen had a farm in Parowan Valley in which they raised Polled Herford cows and bulls also some sheep. Riding to Paragonah to round up the cattle on the mountain was something she looked forward to each year. They were members of the Red Hill Wranglers. It was such a fun group. Mom loved barrel racing on her favorite horse, Bonnie. Her home was filled with trophy's she had won with Bonnie.

Her family was everything to her, always supporting the many activities of her children and grandchildren. Sister trips with her two sisters created a special bond between them. Mom was a Jazz Fan! She called them by their first name and felt like they were her friends often donning a Jazz t-shirt on game days with a Jazz wreath on the front door.

As her health declined the past two years she spent most of her time in South Jordan with her son and family. Special trips to Parowan often included outings to the Gap, Brian Head, and Cedar Breaks. Each came with a story of sheep herding, and horse riding. We will miss those.

Aleen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Keith, her eternal companion Reed, in laws Clark and Minnie Laub Orton,her brothers Dee and Merrell, sister Merna, and great granddaughter Hayven.

She is survived by daughter Marsha Rae (Craig) Rowley, sons Kelly Reed (Elizabeth), Tony H (Kristen), 22 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren with 3 more on the way, and 2 great great grandchildren and her sister Elna Stubbs.

Special thanks to Dr P in South Jordan for her loving care and concern and IHC Hospice Haley, Rachael, and Craig for the care of mom.

Graveside services will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 12:00 pm in the Parowan City Cemetery. Internment Parowan City Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.






Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Parowan City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah
1316 South 400 East
St. George, UT null
435-986-2085
