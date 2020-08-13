1/1
Alfred Jepsen
Alfred Jepsen

Boulder - Our strong, hard-working, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and hero, Alfred Henry Jepsen, 93, passed away August 11, 2020 in Cedar City. Dad was born the 9th of 10 children on June 4, 1927 in Richfield to Alfred Raymond and Nellie Potter Jepsen. He grew up in Richfield, Utah. Dad shared lots of family memories of his brothers and sisters. They loved each other very much and were close all of their lives.

At the age of 17, Dad, after plowing in the field at the family home, unhitched the horses from the plow and went with a friend to enlist in the Navy. He turned 18 while serving on the ship USS Anthony and two months later on August 6, 1945 his ship was off the coast of Nagasaki when the bomb was dropped. A week later he walked the hills and streets to secure the area. After WWII Dad returned home to Boulder, Utah and one day met his soul mate, best friend, and sweetheart, Connie Bailey. They were married on Connie's birthday, November 8, 1950. In June of 1963 they were sealed in the Los Angeles Temple.

After marriage, Dad and Mom decided to move to California to be near some of his brothers there and look for work; so with $300, they rode a bus to the Bay Area. After just getting settled, Dad was called back to serve in the Korean War, serving on the USS Antietam. In the spring of 1952 on his return, Alfred and Connie set about beginning their life together. Dad became a successful concrete contractor developing his own company, J & M Concrete Contractors, in the Bay Area in California. Keeping with his devotion to family, he had brothers and a nephew employed as foremen. He was acknowledged for keeping his work efforts of perfection. He was a generous employer. One of the jobs he was pleased about was doing all the concrete, the beautiful rock work, streams and bridges surrounding the Oakland Temple grounds, while quietly donating all of the labor.

Alfred and Connie had four children: Shauna, Jeraldine, Conrad and Tania. They gave their children wonderful experiences and memories of skiing, tobogganing, lots of swimming, camping, but most of all they love to travel "home" to Escalante and Boulder each year to visit with family, aunts, uncles and cousins. Dad said he was happiest with family.

Once retired, Alfred and Connie returned to Boulder to live at their beloved ranch. They truly loved being together there having fruit trees and a large garden which they shared the abundance with family and friends.

Dad was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held callings of ward clerk, but they really enjoyed home teaching (aka ministering). They truly enjoyed the service.

Dad lead by example teaching hard work, respect, support and love. He had a motto on his desk at home "Always Be Honest".

Dad is now enjoying his reunion with his wife Connie, his parents and brothers: Marion, Reed, Neal, Richard, Bryce; and sisters: Vera, Ruth, Dolly, Lou Emma, and Norma.

He leaves his children: Shauna (Bryan) Bulloch, Jeraldine (Doug) Childs, Conrad Jepsen, and Tania Jepsen and many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

The outreach of love and support has been amazing and has truly touched our family. We know Dad had many friends and touched many lives. We are grateful to those who have played a role in his life. A special appreciation goes to Dr. Todd Garrett and Intermountain Homecare and Hospice, Faylynn, Haley and Becky, who gave of their time to Dad in this last month.

We will see you when the roses bloom again Dad.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Escalante Cemetery with military honors by the Escalante American Legion Post #0114 and Navy Honor Guard, along with an escort by the Patriot Guard. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
